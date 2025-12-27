West Bengal braces for 2026 polls amid rising communal rhetoric

KOLKATA: As the 2026 Assembly polls in West Bengal draw closer, the state’s political landscape is rapidly shifting towards a sharp communal binary. With the two principal political adversaries—the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—locked in a murky battle of alleged communal politics, an undercurrent that was once latent has now come prominently to the fore.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has emerged as a major flashpoint in the political strategies of both the Mamata Banerjee–led Trinamool Congress and the BJP headed nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Mamata Banerjee has strongly opposed the SIR exercise, fearing the deletion of genuine voters, the BJP—led in the state by MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari—claims that lakhs of Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators and Rohingyas will be excluded once the voter list revision is completed.

This politics of religious polarisation in Bengal—one of India’s most politically volatile states, traditionally prone to election-related violence—has sidelined fundamental issues and public expectations. Critical concerns such as education, employment generation, industrialisation, road development, civic amenities, and housing have taken a back seat, even as another election approaches. The response of the Trinamool Congress government on these fronts has been widely viewed as inadequate.

The consequences of past political conflicts continue to cast long shadows. On the eve of Durga Puja in October 2008, industrialist Ratan Tata announced the withdrawal of Tata Motors from the nearly completed Nano car plant in Singur, blaming Mamata Banerjee’s anti–land acquisition movement for derailing what was intended to be a groundbreaking project—the world’s cheapest car. That decision marked the culmination of a bitter political confrontation that reshaped West Bengal’s industrial and political trajectory. Even 16 years later, Singur remains emblematic of missed industrial opportunities.