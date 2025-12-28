10 goods train wagons derail in Bihar’s Jamui, rail traffic hit on Howrah–Patna–Delhi route

PATNA: Train services on the Jhajha–Jasidih railway section were disrupted around midnight after a freight train derailed near Telwa Bazar Halt in Bihar’s Jamui district, with around 10 wagons falling off the bridge and operations of 34 pairs of express trains affected.

According to railway sources, the wagons jumped off the tracks between Lahaban and Simultala stations of the Asansol division under Eastern Railway. The derailment disrupted train operations on both the Up and Down lines of this section.

After receiving information about the incident, Accident Relief Trains (ARTs) from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha were rushed to the site, and restoration work was taken up on a war footing.

The goods train was travelling from Jasidih to Jhajha when the wagons suddenly derailed with a loud noise. The train was carrying a large quantity of cement bags, which were scattered across the bridge and the surrounding area after the derailment.

Several passenger and goods trains running on the Kiul–Jasidih railway section were stopped at different stations. There were no reports of any casualties in the accident, sources said.

Railway officials said restoration work has begun. However, several express and passenger trains on this route may be cancelled, while many others are likely to be diverted over the next two days. Passenger train services originating from Jhajha station are expected to operate as scheduled.