25-year-old lives with mother’s dead body for 20 days in Chhattigarh's Jashpur, probe on

RAIPUR: In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old tribal youth continued to live with the body of his 65-year-old mother for nearly 20 days after her death at Kunkuri in Jashpur district, around 350 km north-east of Raipur, police said.

The youth, Pravin Khalko (25), worked as a delivery staff with a private courier company and was living with his mother in a rented house. The matter came to light only after the house owner noticed a foul smell emanating from the premises and alerted the police.

“The police reached the place and found the body of elderly woman Sabina Khaklo lying on a bed in a decomposed state. She was paralysed. We traced some medical prescriptions lying close to her bed, suggesting the son perhaps had consulted a doctor for treatment of her mother who died on December 6. Prima-facie the son seems to be struggling with mental health issues”, Kunkuri town inspector Rakesh Yadav told The New Indian Express.

Police said the elderly woman, identified as Sabina Khaklo, had been confined to bed due to paralysis. Preliminary inquiries indicated that Khalko had no immediate relatives staying with them.

After the initial probe, the body was sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Officials said the youth appeared to be in deep depression following his mother’s death and had allegedly developed suicidal tendencies.

“It was bizarre, the son kept the body of his mother lying at home for 20-odd days and didn't inform anyone. He apparently also developed a suicidal tendency. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on”, the officer added.