Air India Express' Boeing 737-8 Max honours Ratan Tata with unique call sign

NEW DELHI: To mark the 88th birth anniversary of the former Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Naval Tata, the Call Sign (Registration Plate) of the 51st 737-8 Max aircraft of Air India Express, which took off from the Boeing manufacturing unit at Seattle to Delhi on Saturday morning, will have letters inscribed on the plate VT-RNT.

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has given its nod for the move.

VT was allotted to India for its Call Sign plate by the International Telecommunication Union while RNT is an acronym for industrialist Ratan Naval Tata.

The 180-seater with four sets of Flight Captains and Flying Officers took off from Seattle on Friday morning without any passengers, a source said. Billed as 'The Visionary Aircraft’, it will fly via Iceland and Kuwait before terminating at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday.

“This would be the first AI Express aircraft which will be a Line Fit one, which means it will be customised completely as per the requirements of the airline."