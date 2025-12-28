Another BLO died by suicide in West Bengal; family alleges depression triggered by SIR workload

KOLKATA: Another Booth Level Officer (BLO), who was a headmaster by profession, died by suicide in the Ranibandh assembly area of Purulia district in West Bengal on Sunday.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was suffering from depression triggered by work pressure and strain due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A suicide note has also been recovered by police from the spot where he hanged himself. With this incident, six BLOs who could not bear the SIR exercise-related workload and stress in Bengal died so far since the drive was launched in the state on 4 November.

The body has been sent to the morgue at the state-run Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police investigating the incident said that the BLO Haradhan Mondal, who was the headmaster of the state government-sponsored Rajakata Majherpara Primary School in the Ranibandh area, hanged himself to death.