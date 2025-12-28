Anxiety, long queues as 32 lakh ‘unmapped’ voters attend SIR hearings across West Bengal

KOLKATA: Hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued for the second consecutive day across West Bengal on Sunday, with long queues witnessed at 3,234 centres statewide.

According to a senior official, around 32 lakh “unmapped” voters, those unable to establish linkage with the 2002 electoral roll, have been called for hearings in the first phase of the revision process.

At the Sankrail block office in Howrah district, 75-year-old polio-afflicted voter Sabita Manna waited in an ambulance for her turn, worried over discrepancies in her electoral details. Her nephew Tapas Manna said she could not locate her name in the 2002 roll and had been asked to be physically present despite her disability.

“Earlier, polling officials and political representatives visited her at home. This time, they have made her personal appearance mandatory,” he said.

Sabita said from inside the ambulance, “It hurts when, at this age, you have to prove your citizenship all over again.”

Similar anxiety was evident in Barasat’s Kazipara area, where voter Nirufa Khatoon said she was unable to prove her father had voted in the 2002 polls as both her parents had passed away.

“I was born in North 24 Parganas and shifted here after marriage. I have all documents, but I am on the edge,” she said. Her husband added that she had carried her school leaving certificate, birth certificate, Aadhaar, ration card and existing voter ID to the hearing.