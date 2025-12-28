Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal gets Y plus security after BLO protests trigger central intervention

KOLKATA: In the wake of a potential threat triggered by regular protest programmes organised by a section of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), allegedly backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Union home ministry has provided ‘Y+’ security to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal round the clock.

The home ministry issued an order on 26 December in this regard, following which armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed for Agarwal in Kolkata.

With a proposal made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the home ministry seeking central security arrangements, armed CISF personnel have been deployed for both the CEO and his office premises in Kolkata.

Sources in the ECI said the proposal to the home ministry was prompted by a serious security breach during protests by agitating BLOs in front of Agarwal’s office on 24 November.

The Commission also urged the home ministry to provide central security arrangements at the nearby Shipping Corporation building, where the existing CEO office is scheduled to be shifted in January.

The BLOs had gheraoed Agarwal and other officials at his office housed in the Balmer Lawrie building on Netaji Subhas Road at B B D Bag.