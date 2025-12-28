Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal gets Y plus security after BLO protests trigger central intervention

KOLKATA: In the wake of a potential threat triggered by regular protest programmes organised by a section of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), allegedly backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Union home ministry has provided ‘Y+’ security to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal round the clock.
The home ministry issued an order on 26 December in this regard, following which armed personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed for Agarwal in Kolkata.
With a proposal made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the home ministry seeking central security arrangements, armed CISF personnel have been deployed for both the CEO and his office premises in Kolkata.
Sources in the ECI said the proposal to the home ministry was prompted by a serious security breach during protests by agitating BLOs in front of Agarwal’s office on 24 November.
The Commission also urged the home ministry to provide central security arrangements at the nearby Shipping Corporation building, where the existing CEO office is scheduled to be shifted in January.
The BLOs had gheraoed Agarwal and other officials at his office housed in the Balmer Lawrie building on Netaji Subhas Road at B B D Bag.
They were protesting against the deaths of several BLOs, allegedly due to work pressure and stress caused by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll related work in the state. They had also demanded compensation for the family members of the deceased.
Earlier, the national poll body had asked Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma to strengthen security arrangements at the CEO office in the Balmer Lawrie building. During the ongoing SIR exercise, there have been regular agitations by BLOs, and some among the agitators had even jumped in front of the CEO’s car.
Commission sources also said the national poll body was not satisfied with the security coverage provided by the Kolkata Police at the CEO office, particularly after some agitators allegedly tried to jump in front of Agarwal’s car.
It was therefore decided to shift the security arrangements for the CEO and his office to central forces instead of the Kolkata Police, which functions under the Bengal home department headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
A former CEO said that the deployment of central security personnel for a serving CEO and his office was probably the first of its kind in West Bengal.
A team of 11 to 12 armed personnel from the CISF’s VIP security wing has been deployed for Agarwal’s personal security as well as the security of his residence.