Dense fog, cold wave and hazardous smog grip north India

North India woke up to a chilly Sunday, with dense fog and cold wave conditions affecting daily life across the region. In the national capital, temperatures dropped to 9°C, while thick smog reduced visibility, prompting health advisories for residents.

Despite the weather, services at Indira Gandhi International Airport remained unaffected as of 8 pm, according to a travel advisory. Other cities, including Karnal (Haryana) and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), recorded similar conditions with temperatures hovering around 9°C. IMD issued an orange alert for Moradabad. Agra’s Taj Mahal was obscured by dense fog, while Kanpur residents huddled around bonfires to keep warm. In Guwahati, Assam, the minimum temperature fell to 15°C under foggy, cold-wave conditions.

The air quality in Delhi worsened, with the AQI reaching 391, entering the severe category, and some localities crossing 400. Anand Vihar recorded 445, Patparganj 425, Nehru Nagar 433, Shadipur 445, Mundka 413, and IGI Airport 320. The combination of cold weather, calm winds, and fog trapped pollutants, resulting in dense haze and smog across the city. Authorities have invoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activity, while enforcing the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule.