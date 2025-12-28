Farmer guarding paddy trampled to death by wild elephant in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In yet another casualty linked to the escalating man animal conflict in Jharkhand, a 50 year old farmer was killed after being trampled by a wild elephant while guarding his paddy crop during the night in Seraikela Kharsawan district, triggering fresh fear among local farmers and renewed disruption to rail services due to elephant movement.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday at Nutundih village under Kukru block in Seraikela Kharsawan district. The deceased has been identified as Buka Mahto, alias Gaurang Mahto.

According to local residents, Mahto was alone in his field, keeping vigil over his standing paddy crop to protect it from wild animals. Suddenly, a wild elephant emerged from the nearby forest and attacked him, killing him on the spot.

“The assault was so severe that the farmer died on the spot. Since the victim was alone at the time of the incident, no immediate help could reach him. The farmer was trampled to death by the elephant,” said a villager, requesting anonymity. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local farmers, he added.

Following the incident, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area and appealed to people to remain alert and avoid visiting their fields during the night.