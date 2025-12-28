Farmer guarding paddy trampled to death by wild elephant in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In yet another casualty linked to the escalating man animal conflict in Jharkhand, a 50 year old farmer was killed after being trampled by a wild elephant while guarding his paddy crop during the night in Seraikela Kharsawan district, triggering fresh fear among local farmers and renewed disruption to rail services due to elephant movement.
The incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday at Nutundih village under Kukru block in Seraikela Kharsawan district. The deceased has been identified as Buka Mahto, alias Gaurang Mahto.
According to local residents, Mahto was alone in his field, keeping vigil over his standing paddy crop to protect it from wild animals. Suddenly, a wild elephant emerged from the nearby forest and attacked him, killing him on the spot.
“The assault was so severe that the farmer died on the spot. Since the victim was alone at the time of the incident, no immediate help could reach him. The farmer was trampled to death by the elephant,” said a villager, requesting anonymity. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local farmers, he added.
Following the incident, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area and appealed to people to remain alert and avoid visiting their fields during the night.
Local authorities and the forest department have been informed of the tragedy to initiate the necessary legal formalities and to discuss compensation for the bereaved family.
The incident comes close on the heels of another tragedy in Ramgarh district, where five people were killed within hours by a herd of elephants.
A herd of 42 elephants, divided into six to seven separate groups, was active in the area and went on a rampage, causing loss of life and property.
Meanwhile, intensified movement of wild elephants along forest fringed railway sections under the Chakradharpur Railway Division has once again disrupted train operations. In view of frequent elephant movement, 18 local trains were cancelled by the Chakradharpur Railway Division between December 25 and 28.
This is the third time in the past 15 days that the Chakradharpur Railway Division has had to cancel trains due to elephant movement.
Notably, according to official data, more than 1,270 people have been killed in the past 18 years due to elephant attacks across Jharkhand.
Apart from human casualties, more than 150 elephants have also died during this period due to electrocution, train accidents or IED blasts.