J&K leaders put under house arrest ahead of students’ protest over reservation policy

SRINAGAR: Disgruntled National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah, PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu were reportedly placed under house arrest on Sunday to prevent them from joining a students’ protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, demanding a fair and balanced reservation policy.

The Open Merit Students Association J&K said it had planned a peaceful and democratic sit-in and meet-up at a park near Polo View Market in the city centre on Sunday morning.

The sit-in is being organised to highlight long-pending and legitimate demands, including the need for a fair and rational reservation framework, the withdrawal of the “draconian” Rule 17, equal opportunities for all aspirants, and a halt to further reservations until a comprehensive policy review is undertaken.

“There will be no sloganeering, no provocation, and no indiscipline. Participants are requested to maintain discipline, decorum, and unity throughout the programme,” the Association said.

The political leaders, including NC MP Aga Ruhullah, PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu, were also scheduled to attend the sit-in protest.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Reservation policy has come under intense scrutiny after the Open Merit quota in government jobs has shrunk to 40 per cent.

However, ahead of the scheduled protest by students, the political leaders were reportedly placed under house detention

The NC MP Ruhullah has been placed under house arrest at his residence since last evening.

“Armed police have been deployed outside the residence of Ruhullah Mehdi. Is this a pre-emptive crackdown to silence a peaceful, pro-student demonstration? If yes, it exposes a disturbing fear of dissent. The authorities owe the public an explanation of what this deployment is for. Our plans for tomorrow stand,” the office of the NC MP posted on X.

According to PDP spokesman Tajamul Islam, In the middle of the night, PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para was put under house arrest.

“Why is a peaceful protest for students’ rights being weaponised?” he questioned.

Former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu also alleged that he has been placed under house detention. “A heavy JKP and CRPF deployment outside my residence right now ahead of my participation in the student sit-in tomorrow. A policy of apartheid against students can neither attain legitimacy nor permanence by curbing voices seeking justice. I stand with the students,” Junaid posted on X.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who is daughter of PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti also alleged that she has been placed under house arrest. "Like many others, Ive also been placed under house arrest at Srinagar today. The insecurity & paranoia of the security agencies knows no bounds. This is the ‘normalcy’ in Naya Kashmir. An entire contingent of female police personnel is deputed at the gate to physically stop me. Care to explain under what grounds," Iltija posted on X