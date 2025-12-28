JUP chief Humayun Kabir’s son detained for allegedly attacking policeman in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir's son Golam Nabi Azad was on Sunday detained for allegedly attacking a policeman posted at their residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an officer said.

Trinamool Congress said Azad, better known as Sohel, committed a cognisable offence by raising a hand on the policeman, who was posted as a personal security officer (PSO) of Bharatpur MLA Kabir, and police took action as per the law, while claiming that the ruling party has nothing to do with it.

A senior police officer said Sohel was detained on the basis of a complaint lodged with Shaktipur police station by Constable Jumma Khan, alleging that the legislator's son assaulted him this morning when he applied for a few days' leave.

"On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been detained for questioning. The matter is being investigated and necessary legal action will be taken," the police officer told PTI.

Kabir, who floated his party after being suspended from the TMC and laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, claimed that police have cordoned off his residence in Shaktipur area following the incident.

Kabir, who has announced that his party would contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state, was away from his residence for some work when the incident happened.

"My son objected to the entry of a policeman inside my house today and this angered the law enforcers who levelled false allegations against my son, accusing him of misbehaviour," he told reporters in Berhampore.

Kabir alleged that he was being targeted by the police at the behest of the Trinamool Congress.

A police force cannot cordon the house of an elected representative under "flimsy pretext", the MLA said.