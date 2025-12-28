MP CM orders probe after police allegedly assault senior journalists in Ashta

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the alleged assault of a national news channel’s senior journalist and video journalist by local police in the communally sensitive town of Ashta in Sehore district.

The journalists, including Zee News senior reporter Pramod Sharma and video journalist Rajat, were reportedly attacked by on-duty officers on Saturday afternoon while covering the town, which recently witnessed communal clashes between Karni Sena activists and members of the Muslim community over a dispute involving urination.

“We were covering the protests by right-wing Hindu groups on Saturday afternoon when the police, led by local station in-charge Girish Dube, assaulted us and damaged the camera. We were taken like criminals in a police vehicle to the station and made to stand there for about half an hour. Our camera was returned only after two hours, but all recorded data and visuals had been deleted,” Sharma and Rajat alleged.