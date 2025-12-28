'No arrests have been made': Meghalaya Police, BSF dismiss Bangla media reports on Osman Hadi’s killers

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police dismissed media reports in Bangladesh that two suspected killers of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi fled to the northeastern state.

Police also rejected claims that two persons, who helped the fugitives, have been arrested here.

Quoting a senior official in the country, the Daily Star reported that suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, had crossed over into Meghalaya with the help of local associates.

“According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya,” the newspaper quoted Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam.