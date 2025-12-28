'No infighting within party': Former CM Sonowal cautions BJP workers ahead of 2026 Assam polls

GUWAHATI: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked BJP workers not to become complacent or indulge in infighting ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in Assam.

Speaking at the party's state executive meeting, the former Assam Chief Minister said the party was confident about returning to power for a third term because of the work done by the "double-engine" government over the last 10 years.

"Regarding the 2026 assembly elections, we head in from a position of strength, but everyone has to remain restrained and disciplined. The people are with us, but it is important that there is no infighting within our own party," Sonowal said.

He claimed BJP's political journey in Assam marked a clear departure from "decades of neglect and instability" under Congress governments.

"For nearly 60 years, Assam and the Northeast were denied peace, development and dignity. We were denied our due until PM Modi not only brought development and growth in the region, but also bridged the emotional gap that was perpetuated by decades of misrule by the Congress government," he claimed.

Sonowal claimed that peace and stability returned only after the BJP formed the government in Assam in 2016, through dialogue, decisive action and signing of multiple peace accords.

He claimed the PM's frequent visits and the regular presence of Union ministers in the region have replaced what he described as a "Lutyens Delhi-centric elite" approach, with governance that is close to the people.

Sonowal said the BJP workers must always remember that "nation comes first, the party second and self last."