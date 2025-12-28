PM Modi urges states to boost manufacturing, services and human capital at chief secretaries’ conference

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the three-day national Conference of Chief Secretaries on Sunday, called upon states and Union Territories to promote manufacturing, enhance the ease of doing business, and strengthen the services sector. Speaking on the final day of the conference, themed “Human Capital for Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister emphasised collective efforts to make India Atmanirbhar, empower citizens, and realise the vision of a developed India.
Highlighting India’s agricultural potential, PM Modi said, “India has the potential to become the world’s food basket. We must move towards high-value agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairying, and fisheries. This is how India can become a major food exporter.” He also urged states and UTs to work towards making India a global services powerhouse.
The Prime Minister noted that the conference coincided with a period of next-generation reforms. “India has boarded the Reforms Express, and the primary engine of this Reforms Express is our youth, our demography. That is why it is our endeavour to empower this demographic,” he said.
Stressing the importance of quality across sectors, PM Modi underlined the need for quality governance, service delivery, and manufacturing. Advocating the wider promotion of the Make in India initiative, he said, “Let us work towards making the label ‘Made in India’ synonymous with excellence, and strengthen our commitment to ‘Zero Effect, Zero Defect’.”
He highlighted steps taken to foster a new work culture in governance and service delivery and spoke at length about integrating technology to bring positive change to citizens’ lives. Discussions during the conference covered skill development, higher education, youth empowerment, sports, and related areas.
The Prime Minister urged the Centre and states to jointly identify 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence and strengthen economic resilience. He also called for mapping skill demand at both state and global levels and stressed the collaboration of academia and industry to create high-quality talent in higher education.
PM Modi further recommended that each state develop at least one world-class tourist destination and invest in infrastructure for sports. He announced the upcoming launch of the National Manufacturing Mission and advocated for strengthening healthcare, education, transport, tourism, professional services, and AI to make India a global services giant. He also urged states to leverage the Gyan Bharati Mission for digitisation of manuscripts and to align state action plans with decisions from both the Chief Secretaries’ and DGP conferences.
Emphasising actionable outcomes, PM Modi called on states to prepare 10-year plans with 1, 2, and 10-year targets, utilising technology to achieve them.
The three-day conference, which concluded on a positive note under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship, included wide-ranging sessions on Swadeshi initiatives, post-LWE development, Atmanirbhar Bharat, world-class tourism, technology in governance, deregulation, and other key subjects. The event brought together Chief Secretaries from all states and Union Territories, senior central officials, and experts to share best practices and design a unified roadmap for maximising India’s human capital potential.
Anchored in PM Modi’s vision of cooperative federalism, the conference positioned citizens not just as a demographic dividend but as critical human capital, focusing on education, skilling, and employment opportunities for a future-ready India. Intensive deliberations also addressed AgriStack for smart supply chains, heritage and manuscript preservation, digitisation, and integrating Ayush knowledge into primary healthcare delivery.
Key officials in attendance included the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr P. K. Mishra, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the PM, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr T. V. Sominathan, Cabinet Secretary, and other senior central government officials.