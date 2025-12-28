President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Ranchi on three-day Jharkhand visit

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, arrived in Ranchi on Sunday evening.

She was received at Birsa Munda Airport by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The airport and surrounding areas were placed under heightened surveillance, with police and administrative teams maintaining full preparedness along major routes.

Following her arrival, the President was escorted to Lok Bhawan in a tightly guarded convoy. Senior officials from the police and civil administration accompanied the movement, while traffic was closely regulated with additional personnel deployed at sensitive points.

The state administration has been making extensive preparations for the President’s stay, during which she is scheduled to participate in several official engagements and meetings.