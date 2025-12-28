President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Ranchi on three-day Jharkhand visit
RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, arrived in Ranchi on Sunday evening.
She was received at Birsa Munda Airport by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The airport and surrounding areas were placed under heightened surveillance, with police and administrative teams maintaining full preparedness along major routes.
Following her arrival, the President was escorted to Lok Bhawan in a tightly guarded convoy. Senior officials from the police and civil administration accompanied the movement, while traffic was closely regulated with additional personnel deployed at sensitive points.
The state administration has been making extensive preparations for the President’s stay, during which she is scheduled to participate in several official engagements and meetings.
On Monday, the President will attend the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language and address the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur. She will also pay tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script, by garlanding his bust.
In view of the President’s programme, security arrangements in Jamshedpur and nearby areas have been further intensified. The district administration, in coordination with police and intelligence agencies, has designated routes from the airport to event venues as high-security corridors.
Multiple layers of security personnel, along with bomb disposal units, dog squads and surveillance teams, have been deployed at strategic locations. To safeguard the airspace, a temporary no-fly zone has been enforced over Jamshedpur and adjoining subdivisions from 6 pm on December 28 until the completion of the visit.
Additional forces have been deployed from neighbouring districts, and officials have conducted inspections along key routes to eliminate potential hazards and ensure the smooth movement of the presidential convoy. Industrial establishments have also been advised to adjust working hours to minimise traffic congestion.
The President will return to Ranchi and stay overnight at Lok Bhawan. On Tuesday, she will visit Gumla to address the Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh–Kartik Jatra, an interstate folk cultural gathering.
Other dignitaries scheduled to attend the programme include Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Jharkhand Minister for Tribal Affairs Chamra Linda.
The President is scheduled to depart for Delhi on Tuesday.