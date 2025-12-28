President Murmu undertakes rare dived sortie onboard indigenous submarine INS Vaghsheer

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday undertook a dived sortie onboard submarine INS Vaghsheer on the Western Seaboard, marking a rare operational engagement by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces with the Indian Navy’s undersea arm.
The President embarked the submarine at Karwar Naval Harbour in Karnataka. During the over two hour long sortie, she interacted with the submarine crew and witnessed operational demonstrations.
President Murmu is only the second President to take a sortie in a submarine, after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President during the sortie.
This maiden embarkation onboard an indigenous Kalvari Class submarine reflects the continued engagement of the Supreme Commander with the Armed Forces in operational settings. Earlier, in November 2024, the President had witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
The President later expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in the visitors’ book. She said, "It was indeed a very special experience for me to sail, dive and spend time with our sailors and officers onboard INS Vaghsheer. The multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew’s exceptional preparedness and dedication, in accordance with its motto ‘Veerta Varchasva Vijaya’. Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of the Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and the Indian Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances.”
As earlier reported by The New Indian Express, Vaghsheer can undertake multifarious missions, including anti surface warfare, anti submarine warfare, intelligence gathering and area surveillance.
INS Vaghsheer is the last of the six conventional Scorpene Class diesel electric submarines manufactured under Project 75 and inducted this year.
As per the Constitution, the President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force.
According to the Indian Navy, the maiden sortie by the Supreme Commander onboard an indigenous Kalvari Class submarine is more than a ceremonial embarkation and “is a powerful reaffirmation of the Nation's confidence in indigenous submarine construction and the centrality of undersea warfare in safeguarding national maritime interests.”
During the dived submarine sortie, the Supreme Commander witnessed first hand “the prowess and demanding nature of the silent arm of the naval power.”
The sortie is considered unique as the underwater environment is defined by isolation, high risk, stealth and precision, and reflects the highest standards of operational readiness.
The Indian Navy is currently working on enhancing its overall operational capabilities.
Submarines, discreet war machines due to their stealth and agility for covert operations, enable naval forces to operate where ships cannot go, strike as per operational requirements, and melt into opaque waters.
The presence of the Supreme Commander, the force believes, would reaffirm the image of the submarine arm as a cornerstone of credible deterrence and maritime security.
Submarines operate unseen, unheard and often unacknowledged, yet their impact on national defence is decisive. This sortie would reaffirm the trust placed by the Supreme Commander in these silent sentinels operating in some of the most hazardous conditions in the world.
For the Indian Navy, the sortie provided an opportunity to present its combat preparedness and operational prowess, while showcasing its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.
It also served as a clear demonstration of a force trained to the highest standards, capable of sustained operations and ready to respond decisively across the spectrum of conflict.
For the officers and sailors onboard INS Vaghsheer, the Supreme Commander’s presence was a rare honour and a source of immense pride.
It acknowledged their professionalism, endurance and willingness to serve in conditions that test both physical and mental resilience. Across the Indian Navy, the sortie is expected to reinforce a shared sense of purpose and unity.