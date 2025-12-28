President Murmu undertakes rare dived sortie onboard indigenous submarine INS Vaghsheer

NEW DELHI: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday undertook a dived sortie onboard submarine INS Vaghsheer on the Western Seaboard, marking a rare operational engagement by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces with the Indian Navy’s undersea arm.

The President embarked the submarine at Karwar Naval Harbour in Karnataka. During the over two hour long sortie, she interacted with the submarine crew and witnessed operational demonstrations.

President Murmu is only the second President to take a sortie in a submarine, after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied the President during the sortie.

This maiden embarkation onboard an indigenous Kalvari Class submarine reflects the continued engagement of the Supreme Commander with the Armed Forces in operational settings. Earlier, in November 2024, the President had witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The President later expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in the visitors’ book. She said, "It was indeed a very special experience for me to sail, dive and spend time with our sailors and officers onboard INS Vaghsheer. The multiple successful firings and challenging operations carried out by INS Vaghsheer demonstrate the crew’s exceptional preparedness and dedication, in accordance with its motto ‘Veerta Varchasva Vijaya’. Witnessing the discipline, confidence and enthusiasm of the Vaghsheer crew assures me that our submarines and the Indian Navy are combat-ready against any threat and under all circumstances.”

As earlier reported by The New Indian Express, Vaghsheer can undertake multifarious missions, including anti surface warfare, anti submarine warfare, intelligence gathering and area surveillance.