Rishikesh forest survey sparks mass rail blockade; protesters clash with police

DEHRADUN: Tensions erupted in Rishikesh today as hundreds of local residents, fearing displacement due to a Supreme Court-mandated survey of forest land, staged a dramatic protest on active railway tracks. The blockade, led largely by women, brought rail traffic to a standstill and escalated into clashes with security forces.
The disruption occurred near the Mansa Devi Railway Crossing, where residents gathered to express outrage over the Forest Department’s demarcation exercise. The survey follows Supreme Court directives concerning encroachment on designated forest areas.
“We will give up our lives, but we will not give up our land,” chanted protestors, many of whom have occupied the land for decades, as they sat firmly on the tracks.
Rail operations were immediately affected. The Gangotri Express, heading towards Yog Nagari station, and another train arriving from Kochi were delayed for nearly an hour and a half, causing significant inconvenience to passengers and disrupting the wider network schedule.
The situation turned tense when, during attempts at negotiation, stones were allegedly hurled at security personnel. Police reportedly responded with a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, but demonstrators remained resolute. Additional PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) units were deployed, and senior administrative and police officials are currently at the site.
The dispute originates from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in which the Supreme Court directed the Forest Department and District Collector to survey and reclaim vacant forest land.
Local councillor Abhinav Singh Malik sought to reassure residents, stating, “This action is being taken under the highest court’s order. Only demarcation is underway. There is no need to panic. The next hearing is on 5 January, which everyone is awaiting.”
Malik added that a committee could be formed, if necessary, to present the residents’ case before the Supreme Court. Protesters are demanding that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal be invited for dialogue, urging the government to convene a special assembly session to grant rights over the occupied land through legislation.
The dispute concerns roughly 2,866 acres of land in the Rishikesh region. Records show that the land was leased for 99 years to the Pashu Lok Seva Mandal Sansthan on 26 May 1950, with the lease expiring in 2049. The terms specified its use for animal husbandry, horticulture, fodder production, and allied activities.
Subsequent inquiries revealed the land was allegedly used for unauthorised commercial activities and sub-let to third parties, violating the original lease agreement.