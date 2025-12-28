Rishikesh forest survey sparks mass rail blockade; protesters clash with police

DEHRADUN: Tensions erupted in Rishikesh today as hundreds of local residents, fearing displacement due to a Supreme Court-mandated survey of forest land, staged a dramatic protest on active railway tracks. The blockade, led largely by women, brought rail traffic to a standstill and escalated into clashes with security forces.

The disruption occurred near the Mansa Devi Railway Crossing, where residents gathered to express outrage over the Forest Department’s demarcation exercise. The survey follows Supreme Court directives concerning encroachment on designated forest areas.

“We will give up our lives, but we will not give up our land,” chanted protestors, many of whom have occupied the land for decades, as they sat firmly on the tracks.

Rail operations were immediately affected. The Gangotri Express, heading towards Yog Nagari station, and another train arriving from Kochi were delayed for nearly an hour and a half, causing significant inconvenience to passengers and disrupting the wider network schedule.