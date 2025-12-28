Tej Pratap Yadav seeks security after alleging death threats from former party spokesperson

PATNA: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav has apprehended a threat to his life from the party’s former national spokesperson and has sought protection from the state government.

Tej Pratap has written to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, seeking security, stating that his life was in danger as he had allegedly received death threats from the party’s former national spokesperson, Santosh Renu Yadav, recently.

While speaking to reporters, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, said, “I am in danger and hence I have sought security. I have written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and have filed an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station.”

In his letter to the Home Minister, Tej Pratap accused JJD’s former national spokesperson of allegedly threatening to kill him. In the FIR, he alleged that the former party spokesperson, while working from his residence, was acting against the ideology of the party after his appointment.