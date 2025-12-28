Tej Pratap Yadav seeks security after alleging death threats from former party spokesperson

PATNA: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief and former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav has apprehended a threat to his life from the party’s former national spokesperson and has sought protection from the state government.
Tej Pratap has written to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, seeking security, stating that his life was in danger as he had allegedly received death threats from the party’s former national spokesperson, Santosh Renu Yadav, recently.
While speaking to reporters, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, said, “I am in danger and hence I have sought security. I have written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and have filed an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station.”
In his letter to the Home Minister, Tej Pratap accused JJD’s former national spokesperson of allegedly threatening to kill him. In the FIR, he alleged that the former party spokesperson, while working from his residence, was acting against the ideology of the party after his appointment.
He also accused his former party colleague of allegedly taking money from people in the name of getting work done.
In the FIR, he further claimed that the former spokesperson had allegedly scared and threatened many people in a similar manner, committing heinous acts of extorting money illegally. He was subsequently expelled from the party.
Tej Pratap claimed that Yadav was continuously using offensive language and issuing death threats against him through live videos on social media platforms.
Tej Pratap had contested from the Mahua constituency in the last Bihar Assembly elections but was defeated by LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh.
Meanwhile, Tej Pratap said that a probe should be ordered after JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar claimed that there was a basement at the official residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi at 10, Circular Road.
“Whether there is a basement or not is a matter for investigation. When I lived there, there was nothing like that,” he asserted.