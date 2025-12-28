Tourist surge chokes Manali as over 33,000 vehicles enter, snowfall forecast from December 30

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the New Year, tourist footfall has seen a sharp rise in Kullu Manali and adjoining regions of Himachal Pradesh, with the tourist season currently at its peak.

The surge has led to massive traffic jams across the hill region, with thousands of vehicles arriving daily. In just the past week, from December 21 to 27, as many as 13,240 tourist vehicles from other states crossed into Manali, while 34,426 vehicles passed through the Atal Tunnel on the Manali Leh highway during the same period, indicating a substantial rise in tourist movement towards Lahaul and Spiti.

A large number of visitors are reportedly fleeing toxic fumes in Delhi and the plains, even as snowfall and rain are expected from December 30.

As per figures available with the police, recorded at the Green Barrier in Manali, 2,188 vehicles crossed the barrier on December 27 (Saturday). A day earlier, on December 26, 2,437 vehicles crossed, while on Christmas Day, December 25, the number stood at 2,910. This takes the total number of vehicles from December 21 to 27 to 13,420.

The number of vehicles has been steadily rising, with 7,795 vehicles recorded from December 15 to 21, 7,162 vehicles from December 8 to 14, and 5,306 vehicles from December 1 to 7. In total, from December 1 to December 27, as many as 33,503 vehicles crossed into Manali.

The heavy tourist rush has triggered traffic jams in Manali, particularly at the entrance to the town, on the route to the Hadimba Temple, the Old Manali road, in Prini, Aleo and Vashisht villages, and along the Manali Leh highway towards the Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass.

At the scenic Atal Tunnel, 6,848 vehicles entered on December 27, while on Friday, December 26, the number peaked at 7,237, the highest so far this season. On Christmas Day, 4,752 vehicles passed through the tunnel.

A total of 34,426 vehicles entered the tunnel from December 21 to 27. The rising trend is evident from earlier weeks as well, with 16,622 vehicles recorded from December 1 to 7, 20,710 from December 8 to 14, and 24,497 from December 15 to 21.

In 2023, a record breaking 14,865 vehicles from outside the state flooded Manali and entered the Atal Tunnel on Christmas Day, sparking traffic snarls across the entire region.

Traffic congestion has also been reported in Tirthan Valley and on National Highway 305 from Aut to Jalori Jot in the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district.