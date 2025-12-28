Tripura MBA student dies after confronting youths over ‘Chinese’ racial slur in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: A wave of outrage has swept across the Northeast following the death of a promising MBA student from Tripura, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged brutal assault in Dehradun after confronting a group of youths over racial slurs.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel Chakma, an MBA student, died on Saturday after battling for his life on a ventilator for 14 days. The incident occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand.

According to the police, Angel and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, were shopping in a local market when a group of youths hurled racial slurs at them, calling them “Chinese”.

Angel responded calmly, asking, “We are not Chinese; we are Indians. What certificate do we need to show to prove our Indian identity?”

Police said the response enraged the assailants, and within minutes the verbal altercation escalated into a violent stabbing attack. Both brothers sustained serious injuries, with Angel suffering critical wounds to his neck and spine. He remained unconscious on a ventilator until his death.

Michael Chakma also sustained serious injuries in the attack. Angel’s body was flown to Agartala on Saturday, where it was received amid an atmosphere of profound grief and anger.

The Uttarakhand government has taken a serious view of the incident. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued a stern warning against such acts.