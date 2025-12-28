Two Maoists carrying Rs 6 Lakh collective bounty surrender before Bihar DGP

PATNA: Three senior Maoist leaders, two of whom were carrying rewards of Rs 3 lakh each, surrendered before Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar in Munger district on Sunday, days after the state government claimed that Bihar had been freed from the Naxal menace.

Two self-styled zonal commanders, Narayan Kora and Bahadur Kora, each carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered before the DGP and other senior police officers at a simple function held in Munger. Their associate, Binod Kora, also surrendered on the occasion.

According to police officials, Narayan Kora was evading arrest in 23 Maoist-related cases, while Bahadur Kora was wanted in 24 such cases. Binod Kora is facing three cases related to attacks on police personnel.

The three surrendered Maoists handed over two INSAS rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), around 500 rounds of ammunition and 10 walkie-talkies to the police. DGP Vinay Kumar said the family members of the surrendered Maoists would be rehabilitated under the state government’s surrender policy.