Two Maoists carrying Rs 6 Lakh collective bounty surrender before Bihar DGP
PATNA: Three senior Maoist leaders, two of whom were carrying rewards of Rs 3 lakh each, surrendered before Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar in Munger district on Sunday, days after the state government claimed that Bihar had been freed from the Naxal menace.
Two self-styled zonal commanders, Narayan Kora and Bahadur Kora, each carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered before the DGP and other senior police officers at a simple function held in Munger. Their associate, Binod Kora, also surrendered on the occasion.
According to police officials, Narayan Kora was evading arrest in 23 Maoist-related cases, while Bahadur Kora was wanted in 24 such cases. Binod Kora is facing three cases related to attacks on police personnel.
The three surrendered Maoists handed over two INSAS rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), around 500 rounds of ammunition and 10 walkie-talkies to the police. DGP Vinay Kumar said the family members of the surrendered Maoists would be rehabilitated under the state government’s surrender policy.
Addressing reporters, the DGP said Bihar had largely been rid of the Naxal menace following sustained operations against the outlawed left-wing extremist group. He added that only four districts still had partial Maoist influence, which would be eliminated soon.
He praised the state government’s surrender policy, saying it would encourage the remaining members of the CPI (Maoist) to join the mainstream. The government, he said, had announced an attractive surrender package for Maoists operating in the state.
Earlier, two other Maoist leaders, Ravan Kora and Bhola Kora, who were wanted in dozens of cases, had surrendered before the police. Munger, Jamui and Lakhisarai were among their areas of operation. The families of these two surrendered Maoists are currently availing themselves of benefits under government welfare schemes.
Family members of Ravan Kora and Bhola Kora were also present when the three Maoists surrendered before senior police officials on Sunday.
Munger was among the 22 worst Naxal-affected districts in Bihar, where government agencies had faced stiff resistance while implementing development works. Security forces had repeatedly conducted operations in Maoist-affected areas to curb extremist activities.
“Now we can say with full conviction that Bihar is almost Naxal-free,” the DGP said in response to a media query in Munger.
All three Maoists, Narayan Kora, Bahadur Kora and Binod Kora, were later sent to Munger district jail.