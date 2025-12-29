‘Adult immunisation needed’: Nadda releases IIT-K report

NEW DELHI: India needs to broaden the focus from infant and child immunisation to include adolescent, adult, and elderly populations for vaccines such as HPV, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and COVID-19, said a latest government report.

The report by Centre of Excellence in Affordable Healthcare (CoE-AH), IIT Kharagpur and Women’s Collective Forum (WCF), said that with India’s growing adult and elderly population and rising burden of non-communicable diseases, adult immunisation offers a critical preventive strategy.

The report, released by Union Health Minister JP Nadda this week, identified gaps between national-level immunisation policies and ground-level programme implementation, particularly in terms of operational resilience, agility and clarity.

The report said that India’s recent zero-dose trajectory is encouraging but unfinished. There is a decline in children who did not receive any routine vaccination from 2.7 million (2021) to 1.1 million (2022) in India.