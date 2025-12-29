After breach in two dams, Centre’s show-cause notice to Chhattisgarh on safety norms

NEW DELHI: Following safety breach in two dams in Chhattisgarh, the Centre has issued a show-cause notice to the state government over its failure to comply with the provisions of the Dam Safety Act of 2021.

The latest notice, served by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), relates to the breach of Rajadera dam in Dhamtari district on November 2. The breach raised concerns over public safety and infrastructure governance, as a large volume of stored water rushed out, causing flooding in several villages and damaging standing paddy crops.

The notice demands an explanation from the state within 30 days, or else legal action will be initiated under Sections 41 and 42 of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, officials said.

On September 2, the state experienced another dam failure at Luti Tank, which resulted in the loss of five lives and left a dozen people missing, in addition to damage to property and livestock. During that incident, the NDSA raised questions about the systemic compliance with dam safety norms.