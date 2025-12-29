Amit Shah vows to drive out ‘infiltrators’ across India; accuses Congress of backing illegal migration

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the Congress for allegedly encouraging infiltration and announced that the BJP would drive out the “infiltrators” not just from Assam but from across the country.

Addressing a crowd after inaugurating the Rs 227-crore redeveloped Batadrava Than, the birthplace of 15th-16th century Vaishnavite saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam’s Nagaon district, Shah declared,

“I want to say it from this sacred land that the BJP’s resolve is to drive out every single infiltrator (illegal immigrant), not just from Assam but from across the country.”

He appealed to the people of Assam to re-elect the BJP, committing that it would rid the election-bound state of the illegal immigrants within five years. He said the illegal immigrants were a big threat for national security and Assam’s culture.

He commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government for evicting the “Bangladeshi infiltrators” from Batadrava Than areas. He said an estimated 1.29 lakh bighas of land in the state had been rid of the infiltrators through eviction drives.

“The infiltrators had grabbed land at the famous Kaziranga National Park but the Assam government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma drove them out,” Shah said.

He alleged that the Congress had encouraged illegal migration to strengthen its vote-bank, but this affected Assam’s culture and literature.