Angel Chakma killing a national disgrace, says Shashi Tharoor

The killing of Angel Chakma in Uttarakhand is not merely a tragedy but a national disgrace, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Monday.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student, was assaulted along with his brother by a group of attackers in Dehradun on December 9. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on December 25.

The incident, described as a racially motivated attack, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, termed the killing a “horrific hate crime” and accused the BJP of “normalising” hatred.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the killing of the young man from Tripura, describing the incident as a disturbing reflection of rising racism and prejudice in parts of the country.

"A young man from Tripura, a proud Indian, was racially abused, dehumanized with slurs like “Chinese” and “momo,” and ultimately murdered. This was not an isolated act of violence; it was the culmination of ignorance, prejudice, and a failure of our society to recognize and respect its own diversity," Tharoor said.

Tharoor expressed shock and shame over what he termed the growing normalisation of racism in North India, often disguised as casual mockery or enabled by systemic neglect. He emphasised that the Northeast, with its diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, is an integral part of Indian identity and not a peripheral region. Despite this, he noted, people from the region continue to face racial profiling, exclusion, and abuse.