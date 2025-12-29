Aravalli move to finish small hills, worsen NCR air: Jairam to minister

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the hearing on the definition of the Aravalli hills, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday, saying that the government’s move will lead to fragmentation and undermining of the geographical and ecological integrity of the entire mountain range.

Posing four specific questions to the government, Ramesh pointed out in the letter that there are understandably widespread concerns regarding the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills, which restrict them to landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more.

“In this connection, please permit me to raise four specific questions for your consideration. Is it not a fact that the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges in Rajasthan, since 2012, has been based on a report of the Forest Survey of India (FSI) of August 28, 2010, that said the following: