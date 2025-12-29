Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary’s assistant professor appointment withheld amid UGC probe

PATNA: Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday clarified that the appointment of his ministerial colleague and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Choudhary as assistant professor has been withheld as an investigation is underway into “some discrepancies in the relevant file.”
The probe is being conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). “The process of posting candidates will begin after receiving the inquiry report from the UGC,” the minister said, adding that the report is still awaited.
Although the minister did not disclose the reason for withholding Choudhary’s appointment, authoritative sources said that his educational certificates mention his name as Ashok Kumar, while the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission shows his name as Ashok Choudhary.
“This discrepancy led to confusion. As a result, the matter has been referred to the UGC seeking its opinion,” a senior officer of the state education department said, adding that further action will be taken based on the UGC’s report.
Choudhary is among 274 candidates whose names were shortlisted for appointment as assistant professors in political science. The candidates were interviewed, and results were declared in June this year. The vacancy was advertised in 2020, yet successful candidates have not been posted.
If the process moves as expected, Choudhary will join as an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Patliputra University. He will resign from his post as Minister of State for the Rural Works Department.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari raised questions over Choudhary’s doctorate degree (Ph.D) from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. “I have doubts over his doctorate degree. It should be verified properly and without any pressure from the powers that be,” he told the media.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also questioned the authenticity of Choudhary’s educational qualifications. “When did he appear for the examination? Did anybody see him in the examination hall? People would like to know,” he said.
Dismissing allegations, Choudhary said that he completed his master’s degree from Patna University in 1991 and was awarded a Ph.D from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, in 2005. His political career began with Congress, and he later became state president of the party. In 2018, he quit Congress and joined Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). He was elected legislator from the Barbigha Assembly constituency twice and is now a member of the State Legislative Council. He is also considered close to Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar.
The appointment of Choudhary as an assistant professor while serving as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet has raised many eyebrows.