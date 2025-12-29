Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary’s assistant professor appointment withheld amid UGC probe

PATNA: Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday clarified that the appointment of his ministerial colleague and Janata Dal (United) leader Ashok Choudhary as assistant professor has been withheld as an investigation is underway into “some discrepancies in the relevant file.”

The probe is being conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). “The process of posting candidates will begin after receiving the inquiry report from the UGC,” the minister said, adding that the report is still awaited.

Although the minister did not disclose the reason for withholding Choudhary’s appointment, authoritative sources said that his educational certificates mention his name as Ashok Kumar, while the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission shows his name as Ashok Choudhary.