BJP’s new Gujarat state executive triggers debate over factional balance, regional representation

AHMEDABAD: The BJP’s long-awaited announcement of its Gujarat state executive has reshaped the party’s internal power structure, with the new team under state president Jagdish Vishwakarma triggering fresh debate over leadership influence, factional balance, and regional representation within the party.

The Gujarat BJP saw a major organisational reshuffle late Saturday night after newly appointed state president Jagdish Vishwakarma announced his full team, ending weeks of speculation and setting off fresh discussions within the party.

Ten leaders have been appointed as state vice presidents, while Anirudh Dave, Dr Prashant Korat, Hitendrasinh Chauhan, and Ajay Brahmabhatt have been elevated as general secretaries, positions that form the party’s command structure.

The BJP leadership insists the intent is organisational strengthening. According to the party, seasoned leaders have been entrusted with vice-presidential roles, while a “representative mix” has been created among general secretaries and ministers to sharpen booth-level efficiency and message delivery ahead of upcoming political wars.

Simultaneously, state presidents of the Kisan Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC-ST, OBC, and Minority Morcha were announced, completing the social and political architecture of the party.

Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel sought to set the tone, revealing that a meeting was held with the newly appointed office bearers, the state president, and the organisation's general secretary immediately after the announcement.

“They were formally introduced and guided on their responsibilities,” Patel said, underlining the party’s expectations.

“Our focus is clear. how to strengthen the organisation and how to take the development work of the Gujarat government to the people. Every office bearer must understand what their role is in that mission.”