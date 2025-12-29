Census 2027: Government notifies rules for appointment of officials to conduct mega exercise

NEW DELHI: The government has notified updated rules for conducting the 2027 population census, which will, for the first time since Independence, include online self-enumeration and caste enumeration. The rules lay down detailed guidelines for state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations to designate and appoint census officials for the two-phase nationwide exercise.

A senior official in the office of the Registrar General of India (RGI) said the Census Rules applicable during the 1991 exercise have been freshly compiled by incorporating changes and other provisions introduced over the past five years, since Census 2021 was announced in 2020 but postponed, initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later for other reasons.

“Without prejudice to any other provisions of these rules, a person may fill up, complete and submit the census schedule through self-enumeration,” the official said.

Regarding the nomination and designation of officers responsible for Census 2027, the notified rules state that the Central government may designate the Director of Census Operations, Joint Director of Census Operations, Deputy Director of Census Operations and Assistant Director of Census Operations as the Chief Principal Census Officer for states and Union Territories.