Clash between rival groups in Jharkhand leaves two ex-Maoists dead, three seriously injured

RANCHI: A violent clash broke out between two factions previously associated with a banned Maoist group in Gendra village in Jharkhand's Chatra, during which two people died on the spot, while three others, including a National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused, were seriously injured.
The incident is said to have taken place between 12 and 1 am early on Monday. The sudden firing awakened villagers and spread panic.
According to police, former Tritiya Sammelam Prastuti Committee (TSPC) commander Devendra Ganjhu, along with his associates, went to the house of Shyam Bhokta and his brother-in-law Gopal Ganjhu at Gendra village. A dispute arose between Devendra Ganjhu and Shyam Bhokta, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.
This left Devendra Ganjhu and Churaman Ganjhu dead on the spot, while Shyam Ganjhu alias Shyam Bhokta, his wife, and his brother-in-law Gopal Ganjhu from the other side were seriously injured.
They were given first aid at the local hospital but due to their critical condition, they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment.
Devendra Ganjhu was a top commander of the TSPC, while Shyam Bhokta had recently been released from jail in a case being investigated by the NIA, said police.
Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal said the incident is the result of an internal dispute among the former Maoists over territorial dominance. A long-standing feud existed between Devendra Ganjhu and Shyam Bhokta, he said.
According to the SP, Devendra Ganjhu had a long criminal history. “More than 30 criminal cases are registered against him in different police stations in the area. Both sides were previously associated with the banned extremist organization TSPC,” he said.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Kunda police station officers rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area, launching a thorough search operation, he added.
According to villagers, a dispute arose between the two over the distribution of money from opium sales and division of previously collected funds, leading to the exchange of fire.
Police have also been interrogating the injured Gopal Ganjhu in connection with the case.