Clash between rival groups in Jharkhand leaves two ex-Maoists dead, three seriously injured

RANCHI: A violent clash broke out between two factions previously associated with a banned Maoist group in Gendra village in Jharkhand's Chatra, during which two people died on the spot, while three others, including a National Investigation Agency (NIA) accused, were seriously injured.

The incident is said to have taken place between 12 and 1 am early on Monday. The sudden firing awakened villagers and spread panic.

According to police, former Tritiya Sammelam Prastuti Committee (TSPC) commander Devendra Ganjhu, along with his associates, went to the house of Shyam Bhokta and his brother-in-law Gopal Ganjhu at Gendra village. A dispute arose between Devendra Ganjhu and Shyam Bhokta, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

This left Devendra Ganjhu and Churaman Ganjhu dead on the spot, while Shyam Ganjhu alias Shyam Bhokta, his wife, and his brother-in-law Gopal Ganjhu from the other side were seriously injured.

They were given first aid at the local hospital but due to their critical condition, they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment.