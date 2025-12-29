‘Congress will lose ’29 LS poll’: Shah takes a dig at Rahul

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a party won’t get votes if it opposes everything people like, quipping that it was beyond his capacity to make Rahul Gandhi understand this ‘simple logic’ because even Congress leaders had failed to grasp it. He made the remarks while addressing a gathering in a village near Ahmedabad city.

“During a recent debate in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi asked me a strange question: ‘Why does only my party lose elections every time?’ Instead of asking people, he asked me. Rahul baba, you will get the answer if you understand these two initiatives that I have launched here,” Shah said.

The BJP veteran sharply remarked, “Gandhi should not get tired of losing because the Congress will definitely lose the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.” And in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections too, the BJP will emerge victorious under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he asserted.

“The reason behind our success is that people are connected with our principles. The Congress opposed the Ram Mandir, the surgical strike on terrorists, the removal of Article 370, the Uniform Civil Code, the Act against triple talaq and our campaign to drive out illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators,” Shah noted, adding, “Now tell me. If you oppose what people like, how will you get votes? But it is beyond my capacity to make Rahul baba understand such simple logic because even people from the Congress have failed to do so.”