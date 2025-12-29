DAC clears proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the three services amounting to a total of Rs 79,000 crore.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said, "During the meeting, AoN was approved for the procurement of Loiter Munition System for Artillery Regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II for the Indian Army."

Loiter Munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas Low Level Light Weight Radars will detect and track small-size, low-flying Unmanned Aerial Systems.

Long Range Guided Rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS for effective engagement of high value targets.

Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in Tactical Battle Area and Hinterland.

Interestingly, the DAC, as reported by TNIE in October, had given the go-ahead to a number of proposals for the Army, Navy and Air Force, amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore.

It included the Indian Army, AoN for the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.