Digha Jagannath temple draws one crore devotees within eight months of inauguration

KOLKATA: The Jagannath Mandir at Digha in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district has received 1 crore visitors within just eight months of inauguration, temple authorities said on Monday.

Kakoli Jana, a girl from Kolkata's Tollygunge area, became the one croreth visitor on Sunday. She and her family were accorded special 'darshan' and presented with 'mahaprasad' and other sacred offerings by the temple authorities.

Chief priest and trustee of Jagannath Dham, Digha, Radharamn Das said the milestone reflected the growing global appeal of Lord Jagannath and the inclusive spirit of the temple.

"The arrival of the one-croreth devotee is not just a numerical achievement but a reflection of the universal embrace of Lord Jagannath," he said, adding that the temple has become a meeting point of devotees from different countries and cultures.

Das acknowledged the role of the West Bengal government in developing the shrine, saying the initiative has helped strengthen the state's spiritual heritage while generating economic activity for local communities.

Since its inauguration on April 30 this year, Digha, traditionally known as a seasonal beach destination, has witnessed year-round footfall, boosting demand for hotels, transport services, eateries and small businesses, and creating employment opportunities for locals.

The temple has rapidly emerged as a major spiritual destination in eastern India, drawing devotees from across the country as well as a large number of foreign pilgrims, including members of the ISKCON community from several countries.

Temple authorities said devotees from Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia and several Asian countries are now a regular presence at the shrine, underlining Digha's growing stature as an international pilgrimage centre.