ECI to discuss proposals for setting up polling stations in housing complexes in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) may hold a meeting with electoral officers of Kolkata North, Kolkata South, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas electoral districts, along with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his officials, on Tuesday to discuss its earlier proposals for setting up polling stations inside private housing complexes with multiple high-rise buildings.

Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Gyanesh Bharti is reaching Kolkata from Delhi on Monday to hold the meeting at the office of state CEO Manoj Agarwal. Electoral officers (EOs) of Kolkata North, Kolkata South, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts are expected to be present, sources said.

Sources in the ECI said the Commission is keen to set up polling stations inside housing societies as around 10 per cent of voters reside in multi-storied buildings in Kolkata and district towns across Bengal. It was alleged that voters living in housing complexes are reluctant to cast their votes at polling stations located outside due to fear of poll-related violence.

“That is why the Commission has been showing interest in setting up polling booths inside housing complexes so that residents can cast their mandates in elections,” a source said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, the national poll body had pulled up district magistrates (DMs), who also function as district electoral officers (DEOs), for remaining inactive on its proposals related to polling stations inside private housing complexes.

On December 10, the ECI had written to Agarwal, directing him to take immediate steps in this regard.