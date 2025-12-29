ED raids multiple locations in NCR region in illegal loan settlement probe

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches across Delhi, Gurugram and Rohtak against Inderjit Singh Yadav, owner of Gem Records Entertainment, in a money laundering probe, the agency said on Monday.

Yadav allegedly acted as a muscleman for coercive loan settlements between corporates like Apollo Green Energy and private financers, earning crores in commissions through intimidation and armed associates. Currently absconding in UAE, he's wanted in more than 15 cases, the probe agency said.

The agency has conducted search operations on December 26 and December 27 at ten locations in Delhi, Gurugram and Rohtak against Yadav, his accomplices, Apollo Green Energy Ltd and other associated entities/persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

“The money laundering investigation has been initiated in connection with Inderjit Singh Yadav’s illegal extortion, coercive loan settlement of Private Financers, arms intimidation and earning commission from such illegal activities,” the agency said.

The federal investigative agency had initiated the probe on the basis of more than 15 FIRs registered and chargesheets filed by Haryana Police and UP Police under various sections of Arms Act, BNS 2023 and IPC 1860 against Inderjit Singh Yadav and his associates.

In the FIRs, it has been alleged that Yadav, owner and key controller of Gem Records Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (operating as ‘Gems Tunes’), is a known strongman involved in criminal activities like murder, extortion, coercive settlements of loans given by private financers, fraud, cheating, illegal land grabbing, and violent offences.

“Yadav is wanted in various cases of Haryana Police and is currently absconding and operating from UAE,” the agency said.