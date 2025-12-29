Four killed, nine hurt as reversing BEST bus crashes into pedestrians in Mumbai's Bhandup

MUMBAI: Four people, including three women, died and nine others were injured after a reversing bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST knocked down pedestrians on Monday night, a police official said.

According to the official, the incident took place at around 10 pm at busy Station Road in suburban Bhandup (West) when the bus crashed into pedestrians while reversing.

He said four people, including three women, died, while nine others were injured in the accident.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, said the police official.

The bus driver was detained and process was underway to register an FIR against him, he stated.

Even an hour after the tragedy, public relations department of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) did not confirm the accident.

BEST public relations officer Sucheta Utale or its general manager Sonia Sethi were not available for comment.

However, a senior civic official, who was not authorised to speak to the media, told PTI on condition of anonymity that the accident occurred when the bus was being reversed at end point of its route outside Bhandup (West) suburban railway station.