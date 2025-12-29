Gujarat tribal youth launch 131 Km padayatra over unemployment, caste discrimination

AHMEDABAD: Frustrated by three years of unresolved grievances, members of the tribal community from Banaskantha have launched a 131-kilometre padayatra from Palanpur to Gandhinagar.

The protesters allege persistent caste discrimination, arbitrary rejection of caste verification certificates, and deliberate delays that have pushed educated tribal youth into prolonged unemployment.

Congress workers, including Danta Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi, joined the walk. “This is not a protest born overnight,” Kharadi said while walking alongside protesters.

“For years, representations were made at the district level. Files moved, meetings happened, assurances were given but nothing changed. Because of the rejection of caste verification certificates, educated youth are sitting at home without jobs. When there is no solution locally, we are left with no option but to walk to Gandhinagar.”

At the heart of the agitation lies the caste verification process, which protesters say has turned into an institutional roadblock rather than a safeguard.

Tribal leader Ishwarbhai Damor traced the crisis back three to four years, saying the community exhausted every constitutional channel before hitting the streets.

“We submitted written applications to Mamlatdars, Collectors, Ministers, the Chief Minister, even the Governor,” Damor said.

“Our only demand was to remove the hurdles in caste certificate verification. Till today, there is no permanent or humane solution.”