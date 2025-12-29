Hindon airport is No.1 in country by recording a 3000 per cent increase in patronage over last year

NEW DELHI: The latest Air traffic data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is a shot in the arm for Hindon airport’s ambitions to enter the big league. Located just 30 km from Delhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the Indian Air Force owned airfield has clocked 1, 22,381 flyers in November 2025 versus just 3,950 flyers in November 2024. This marks a 2,998% growth over its past, marking the highest improvement among all airports in the country.

Multiple reasons have contributed to this amazing turnaround, particularly for an airport which is permitted operations only from sunrise to sunset daily due to military restrictions.

Airport Director Chilaka Mahesh told this newspaper, “Initially we only had Star Air operating here which was connecting our airport to Nanded, Adampur and Keshod under the UDAAN Scheme. Air India Express and IndiGo have commenced operations here since March and July respectively this year. They connect key cities and traffic has been on the rise since then and we now have 25 departures and 25 arrivals on an average daily.”

The Airport Director said, “Public in the Delhi-NCR and Western UP clearly prefer travelling via Hindon as they do not have to commute in the traffic upto Indira Gandhi International Airport to reach other cities.”