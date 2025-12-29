'Horrific hate crime': Rahul Gandhi on Tripura student murder; slams BJP for 'normalising' hate

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday described the alleged racial attack and brutal killing of an MBA student in Uttarakhand's Dehradun as a "horrific hate crime" and blamed the BJP for "normalising" hate.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Nandannagar in the West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to an alleged racial slur on December 9 in Dehradun.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily -- especially to our youth -- through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.