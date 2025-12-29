IndiGo cancels 80 flights across network on account of bad weather conditions

MUMBAI: IndiGo has cancelled 80 flights across its network on Monday due to bad weather, according to its website.

Half of these 80 cancelled flights are from Delhi airport, which earlier issued a passenger advisory stating that flight operations from its facility were being carried out under low visibility conditions.

The flights have also been cancelled to and from other airports such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, among others, as per the IndiGo website.

The airline, in a travel advisory at 11.20 am, said, "Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue."

In the advisory posted on X, however, IndiGo did not say it had cancelled 80 flights on Monday.

"We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind," the airline added in the advisory.