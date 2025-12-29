Indore: Migrant workers questioned by police on suspicion of being Bangladeshis after BJP members' complaint

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday questioned around 15 migrant workers and began verifying their documents after BJP members lodged a complaint alleging they were Bangladeshi nationals living "illegally" in India, reported PTI.

According to police, the migrant workers were brought to the Malharganj police station for questioning after receiving the compaint.

"Their citizenship is being verified. If they are found to be residing illegally in India, appropriate legal action will be taken against them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told reporters.

Another police official said Aadhaar cards recovered from these migrant workers carry addresses from different areas of West Bengal.