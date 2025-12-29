‘No amount of finger pointing…’: India rejects Pak remarks on treatment of minorities, slams its 'abysmal' record

India on Monday rejected remarks by Pakistan’s foreign ministry on the condition of minorities in the country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan’s "horrific and systemic victimisation" of minorities across faiths is a well-established fact, and that no amount of "finger pointing" would "obfuscate" the issue.

Rejecting the comments, New Delhi said Islamabad’s abysmal record on the treatment of minorities “speaks for itself”.

“We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself. Pakistan’s horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it,” Jaiswal said.

He was responding to media queries on comments made by Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi.