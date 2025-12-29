‘Parivar together’: Ajit Pawar announces alliance with NCP(SP) for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced an alliance between his NCP faction and the NCP (SP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, saying the “parivar” (family) has come together.

Speaking at a campaign event in Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of the January 15 polls, Ajit Pawar said, “For the sake of these municipal elections, the ‘clock’ and the ‘tutari’ (trumpet) have come together. The parivar has united.” He urged party workers to focus on development work and avoid making controversial statements during rallies.

“We are the ones working for progress. We will ensure those who tried to burden the municipal corporation with debt are pushed out,” he added.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between the two NCP factions for a potential tie-up for the Pune Municipal Corporation polls. Earlier on Sunday, the Pawar family was in Baramati, where industrialist Gautam Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, are scheduled for January 15, with counting set for the following day. The last date to file nominations is December 30.