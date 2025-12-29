Pharma company making illegal psychotropic drugs busted in Rajasthan, three arrested

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a major interstate narcotics racket in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, seizing 22 kg of illegal substances and arresting three key accused, marking the second big drug crackdown in a single month.
The trail of the investigation led straight into a pharmaceutical factory hiding a narcotics assembly line in the neighbouring state. What looked like a routine industrial unit in Bhiwadi’s Rocco Eyal area was, in reality, a covert hub manufacturing banned psychotropic drugs for the black market.
The operation began quietly, with a tip-off that the company APL Pharma was illegally producing drugs like Azazolam and feeding the supply chain through a key distributor, Sunny Yadav. “The information appeared sensitive and explosive,” an ATS officer said, “so we cross-verified every detail using technical surveillance and human intelligence before moving in.”
Under the supervision of senior ATS officials and the leadership of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, a dedicated team meticulously mapped the network. Names emerged, links connected, and patterns repeated, pointing to a well-oiled racket rather than a one-off crime.
On December 28, the ATS, along with a special unit of the Rajasthan Police, stormed the APL Pharma premises. Inside, officers found a fully functional illegal manufacturing unit. The seizure was massive and alarming -- 22 kilograms of psychotropic substances, including 5 kg of Alprazolam, 17 kg of a combination of Prozepam and Temazepam known for high abuse potential.
Three men were taken into custody at the site -- Anshul Shastri (40) from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Maurya (41) from Takora, Rajasthan, and Krishna Yadav (33), also from Takora.
Investigators revealed that Anshul Shastri owned a firm supplying raw materials used to manufacture the illegal drug Azolamide. He allegedly partnered with Akhilesh Maurya to plan and execute large-scale production. “This was not experimentation,” an officer noted, adding, “It was organised manufacturing with clear intent to supply.”
The drugs were produced at APL Pharma and allegedly sold across various regions, including parts of Maharashtra, through distributors like Sunny Yadav. Money trails, buyer networks, and additional collaborators are now under the scanner, with the ATS convinced that the racket has been operational for a long time.
All three accused have been booked under Sections 8 and 22 of the NDPS Act at Vishwa Bhawan Phase-3, UIT Sector-3, Rajasthan. Officials say further arrests are likely as financial records and call data are analysed.
Significantly, this is the ATS’s second major narcotics bust in December. Earlier this month, a methamphetamine factory in Jodhpur was dismantled, leading to the arrest of six accused and the seizure of 40 kg of drugs and chemicals.