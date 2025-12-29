Pinaka long range guided rocket impacts target with 'textbook precision' in maiden flight test

BHUBANESWAR: Adding more teeth to its firepower, India on Monday conducted the maiden flight test of the Pinaka long range guided rocket (LRGR) from a test facility off the Odisha coast.
Defence sources said the rocket was tested by the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) for its maximum range of 120 km, demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as coordinated. “The LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The guided Pinaka has been developed by the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL).
LRGR Pinaka, which evolved from Pinaka Mark-II, is equipped with a navigation, guidance and control kit. Significant modification in the system has facilitated enhancement of its strike range and considerably improved its accuracy.
The rocket was fired from a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL). The rocket launcher can fire 12 rockets with high explosives and destroy a large area at a time. The quick reaction time and high rate of fire of the system will give an edge to the Army during a low-intensity conflict situation.
The mission objectives were successfully met during the trial. All the radars, electro optical and telemetry systems at Chandipur-based Integrated Test Range (ITR) tracked and monitored the weapon all through the flight path.
“The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different ranges from the same launcher,” the MoD said.
The success of the test came on the day the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded acceptance of necessity (AoN) for various proposals of the three services amounting to a total of Rs 79,000 crore.
The AoN was approved for the procurement of long range guided rocket ammunition for the Pinaka system, loiter munition system for artillery regiments, Astra Mk-II missiles, low level light weight radars and integrated drone detection and interdiction system among others.
Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO Samir V Kamat witnessed the trial and congratulated all the teams for accomplishing the mission objectives.
The Defence Minister has congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the achievement. Terming it as a game changer, Singh said the successful design and development of long range guided rockets will boost the capabilities of the armed forces.
The performance of the earlier version of Pinaka was lauded during the Kargil War, where it was successful in neutralising enemy positions on mountain tops. The weapon's capability to incorporate several types of warheads makes it deadly for the enemy as it can even destroy their solid structures and bunkers.