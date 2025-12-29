Rahul Gandhi flags issues faced by ex-servicemen at Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence meet

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi flagged the multiple issues concerning ex-servicemen, such as the shortfall in the hiring, difficulties in health treatment and insufficient allocation of health funds at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Monday, according to the sources.

Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of difficulties faced by ex-servicemen in accessing treatment in hospitals, particularly private hospitals. He said that when ex-servicemen are referred to private hospitals, they face significant problems in admission and treatment because many hospitals refuse treatment, citing pending dues from the government.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi further raised questions over insufficient amounts allocated to the ex-servicemen for diseases like cancer and urged that the amount be increased.

He stated that ex-servicemen receive only Rs 75,000 for the treatment of cancer and kidney-related diseases. He questioned how cancer or kidney treatment is possible with such a small amount and said that this assistance should be increased.

Rahul Gandhi is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

The meeting agenda was to review resettlement policies, healthcare facilities, and avenues for Ex-Servicemen.

