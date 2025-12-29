Rahul Gandhi flags issues faced by ex-servicemen at Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence meet

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi flagged the multiple issues concerning ex-servicemen, such as the shortfall in the hiring, difficulties in health treatment and insufficient allocation of health funds at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Monday, according to the sources.
Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of difficulties faced by ex-servicemen in accessing treatment in hospitals, particularly private hospitals. He said that when ex-servicemen are referred to private hospitals, they face significant problems in admission and treatment because many hospitals refuse treatment, citing pending dues from the government.
According to sources, Rahul Gandhi further raised questions over insufficient amounts allocated to the ex-servicemen for diseases like cancer and urged that the amount be increased.
He stated that ex-servicemen receive only Rs 75,000 for the treatment of cancer and kidney-related diseases. He questioned how cancer or kidney treatment is possible with such a small amount and said that this assistance should be increased.
Rahul Gandhi is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.
The meeting agenda was to review resettlement policies, healthcare facilities, and avenues for Ex-Servicemen.
Earlier, the Lok Sabha LoP strongly condemned the racial killing of Tripura students Anjel Chakma in Dehradun and accused the BJP of "normalising hate," which is leading to such incidents. Rahul Gandhi, voicing against the brutal assault of Anjel Chakma, urged people to "reflect and confront" and not to become a "dead society."
Rahul Gandhi's remark came after the attack on MBA student Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun. On December 9, Anjel Chakma succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now it is being fed daily - especially to our youth - through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," Lok Sabha LoP said in a post on X.
"India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse. We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he added.
Rahul Gandhi further expressed solidarity with the Chakma family and the people of the Northeast.
"My thoughts are with the Chakma family and the people of Tripura and the Northeast. We are proud to call you our fellow Indian brothers and sisters," he said.
Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest an absconding accused, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused, according to the Uttarakhand CMO.