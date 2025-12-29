Rare ‘leopard Gecko’ lizard found accidentally in MP tiger reserve

BHOPAL: In a rare wildlife sighting, a laundry staff at the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh has photographed a colourful and possibly rare lizard species, marking what officials say could be the first such record from the reserve.

Anil Rajak, a laundry staff at the forest department’s guest house in the Karmajhiri range of the tiger reserve, spotted the multi-hued lizard crawling through dry leaves near the guest house recently. Struck by its vivid colours, Rajak clicked photographs on his mobile phone and shared them with forest officials.

“I was amazed by the different colours on the lizard’s body. We have been encouraged by senior officers to report unusual wildlife sightings, so I shared the pictures, without realising what would follow,” Rajak said.

According to PTR Deputy Director Rajnish Kumar Singh, preliminary examination suggests the lizard could belong to either the Painted Leopard Gecko (Eublepharis pictus) or the Satpura Leopard Gecko (Eublepharis satpuraensis). “This is the first time such a lizard has been photographed in the reserve. We are matching the images with available reptile databases to confirm the species,” Singh said.

The Painted Leopard Gecko was scientifically described in 2022 from the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and is considered rare, with threats including illegal pet trade. The Satpura Leopard Gecko, meanwhile, is endemic to parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. If confirmed, the sighting would be the first record of either species from PTR.

The chance discovery earned Rajak the tiger reserve’s ‘Man of the Month’ award, comprising a certificate and shield.

Discovery