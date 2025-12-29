Nation

Stray dog found carrying newborn’s body in its jaws near cremation ground in MP's Vidisha district

Infant, around four to five months old, may have been unearthed by animals; police probe the incident amid rising cases of dogs disturbing graves.
VIDISHA: A stray dog was found carrying a newborn child's body in its jaws near Parashari cremation ground in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, leaving locals shocked.

Ganj Basoda Dehat police station in-charge Manoj Dubey said the newborn appeared to be around four to five months old.

He said there are instances of newborns being buried near the cremation ground, and animals such as badgers sometimes dig up the ground, bringing bodies out.

It is possible that the body surfaced in this manner and was picked up by dogs, he added.

Police buried the newborn's body and are probing the matter, Dubey said.

The incident came as a grim reminder of multiple incidents reported in early to mid-2024.

