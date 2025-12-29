Tourists rush to Kashmir after heavy snowfall

SRINAGAR: Fresh snowfall across higher reaches and key tourist destinations in Kashmir has revived the Valley’s tourism sector, which had suffered a major setback following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. North Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg has emerged as the biggest beneficiary, with hotels reporting full occupancy for the New Year period.
Blanketed in thick snow after last week’s heavy spell, the first major snowfall of the winter season, Gulmarg has witnessed a sharp surge in tourist arrivals, far exceeding industry expectations. “The snowfall has had a very positive and significant impact on winter tourism. All hotels in Gulmarg are sold out. We were not expecting such a rush, but tourist inflow has surpassed our expectations,” Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) president Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo said.
He added that the snowfall has prompted travellers to reconsider their winter plans, resulting in a noticeable increase in enquiries for January and February as well. “These are encouraging signs for the tourism industry,” Kuthoo added.
Echoing similar sentiments, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, a hotelier in Gulmarg, said tourist sentiment has improved significantly after the snowfall. “Earlier, people were hesitant to visit, but snowfall has changed the mood of travellers.”
With another spell of snowfall forecast around New Year’s Eve, Shah said prospects for the rest of the winter look promising. Tourists visiting Gulmarg described the experience as unforgettable. A group from Hyderabad said the snow-covered meadows and peaks offered a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” “This truly feels like paradise on earth. The hospitality of the people makes the visit even more special,” they said.
TAAK secretary general and tour operator Sajad Kralyari said bookings have risen sharply after the snowfall. “Tourist footfall in the Valley has increased from around 20 per cent to nearly 40–45 per cent, and Gulmarg is witnessing near-total occupancy,” he said.
Tourists from south Indian states, Maharashtra and Gujarat are arriving in large numbers to enjoy snowfall and winter sports such as skiing. Sajad added that visitors from Malaysia, Vietnam and other foreign countries have also reached Kashmir, and foreign tourist inflow could rise further if snowfall conditions remain favourable for skiing.
Tourism stakeholders said sustained snowfall could help the sector recover steadily after months of uncertainty. “More snow could strengthen the winter season and pave the way for a better summer ahead,” they said.