Tourists rush to Kashmir after heavy snowfall

SRINAGAR: Fresh snowfall across higher reaches and key tourist destinations in Kashmir has revived the Valley’s tourism sector, which had suffered a major setback following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. North Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg has emerged as the biggest beneficiary, with hotels reporting full occupancy for the New Year period.

Blanketed in thick snow after last week’s heavy spell, the first major snowfall of the winter season, Gulmarg has witnessed a sharp surge in tourist arrivals, far exceeding industry expectations. “The snowfall has had a very positive and significant impact on winter tourism. All hotels in Gulmarg are sold out. We were not expecting such a rush, but tourist inflow has surpassed our expectations,” Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) president Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo said.

He added that the snowfall has prompted travellers to reconsider their winter plans, resulting in a noticeable increase in enquiries for January and February as well. “These are encouraging signs for the tourism industry,” Kuthoo added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, a hotelier in Gulmarg, said tourist sentiment has improved significantly after the snowfall. “Earlier, people were hesitant to visit, but snowfall has changed the mood of travellers.”